War on Israel waged even in crossword puzzles

The Palestinian Authority, which bills itself as the framework for a future Palestinian state, continues to deny through textbooks, media broadcasts, schoolroom indoctrination, occasional slips of the tongue by high officials – and now even in crossword puzzles – that the nation of Israel exists.

Here are some examples of how the crossword propaganda is waged, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

Crossword clue: “A mountain in Palestine that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea”

Answer: “The Galilee”

That one was found in the April 27 edition of the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

Some older examples?

Crossword clue: “A port in occupied Palestine”

Answer: “Haifa”

That example dates back to Aug. 20, 2016, in the same publication.

Crossword clue: “A Palestinian city”

Answer: “Jaffa”

That one dates back to the same publication Aug. 14, 2013, Palestinian Media Watch found.

Just for the record, the Galilee is in Northern Israel, Haifa is a port in Israel and Jaffa is a city near Tel Aviv.

Likewise, the school system in the PA, Israel’s so-called longtime “peace partner,” uses maps that ignore Israel’s existence.

Official PA TV likewise regularly presents a world in which Israel doesn’t exist. A recent program taught viewers that “Palestine” borders “Egypt, Syria, and Jordan,” entirely erasing the State of Israel.

“‘Palestine’ could only border these countries if Israel didn’t exist,” Palestinian Media Watch points out.

The PA’s official map that is used by PA leaders, in offices, at events, and in schoolbooks also presents a world in which “Palestine” erases and replaces Israel.

Last week, PA President Mahmoud Abbas gave a speech in which he said the Jews of Europe brought persecution and the Holocaust upon themselves by engaging in usury and banking policies.

He apologized for the remark Friday.

“If people were offended by my statement in front of the P.N.C., especially people of the Jewish faith, I apologize to them,” he said in a statement. “I would like to assure everyone that it was not my intention to do so, and to reiterate my full respect for the Jewish faith, as well as other monotheistic faiths.”