Warrant: Teen recorded students' sex act in school bathroom

(AP) — An Atlanta-area high school student is facing a felony charge after being accused of secretly recording a sex act between two other students in a school bathroom.

News outlets cite an arrest warrant that says the 17-year-old boy reached over a closed bathroom stall at Harrison High School and recorded a 15-year-old girl with a 16-year-old boy. That video spread via social media, air drop and group chats.

An assistant principal notified police after discovering the video last Wednesday. According to the warrant, the 17-year-old told administrators he took the video because he didn’t understand how the school could let the act happen.