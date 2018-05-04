We need Marx now more than ever

(People’s World) — Marx is back. For his 200th birthday, the socialist revolutionary’s bearded image is popping up everywhere. Books, seminars, and conferences devoted to his legacy and enduring relevance abound across the capitalist world—from Brooklyn to London to Berlin—as well as in the countries which still declare their loyalty to his communist ideals.

His hometown of Trier in Germany is due to unveil an 18-foot statue of the author of The Communist Manifesto in the city center this weekend. A gift from China, it’s the latest addition to Trier’s public collection of Marxist memorabilia. New crosswalk signals installed in March direct pedestrians to the statue; they can cross the street to view it only after a little Marx flashes green. A local winery, meanwhile, is pushing a bit of commodity fetishism with a Moselle made special for the occasion named “Das Kapital.”

But aside from Trier’s kitschy Marxist birthday bash, there are also the more serious appreciations being made of Marx as he enters his third century. In Beijing Friday, President Xi Jinping stood before a giant portrait of Marx and, surrounded by red banners, declared him “the greatest thinker in the history of mankind.”