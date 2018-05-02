Weirder and weirder: Snakes in hats, pies that glow, what next?

Snake phobia – fuggetahbout it!

Ever since Eve parlayed with that deceptive snake in Paradise, mankind – snake handlers not included – has loathed those scaly fellows destined to crawl the earth. Slithering hither and yon, they send shivers up our spines, make the skin crawl and make the imagination run wild.

Hollywood takes full advantage of our fears. “Snakes on a Plane,” “Snakes on a Train,” “Mega Snake,” “Sssssss” and “Snakehead Terror” are just a few of the vintage summer fare offered up when the weather warms up and folks fancy kicking off their shoes.

Check out this classic clip of Jon Voight going all out in “Anaconda“:

But if the thought of tickling forked tongues puts you off, today’s new trend might be just the thing. Bust through your fears. Get to know your belly-bound neighbor and …

… give a snake a hat.

No, seriously. Increasing numbers of snake owners, saddened that their leg-deprived friends get a bum rap, are spreading the love by making hats to take the bite out of getting cuddly with a snake.

“Serpent-cosplay is arguably the first instance of costuming in history … with a twist!” says Bored Panda. “A little known fact is that Eve was convinced by a hat-wearing snake to offer the apple to Adam. 6000 years after the Earth’s creation, snakes with hats are shunned no more, and are accepted members of society.”

So, it fits that people today, many shunning God, would strive to rehabilitate the devil. But we’re talking snakes and hats here, people. Check out the cute video below:

Now we can all put away our fears and feel sorry for these poor creatures.

Precocious pies – Gee, Mom, it glows!

Looking for the next best recipe, a kid’s space-themed birthday surprise, or something that will pump up the jam at that neighborhood potluck? Try a glow-in-the dark pie. “Pies are Awesome” on Instagram has a killer lemon offering that’s sure to astound – even before it’s eaten.

Inspired by the Sci-Fi movie “Tron,” Vancouver British Columbia pie artist Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin – the pieous – shares not only a photo of her crafty concoction, but the secret to make it glow, too.

“The blue glow is tonic water, lemon juice, sugar, and agar-agar powder,” according to the pieous. “Bring the tonic water to a rolling boil then add the sugar and lemon juice. Once dissolved, add the agar powder and stir constantly until fully dissolved, then remove from heat. Set in the fridge for half an hour and you’re ready to use.”

Not magic precisely, but well worth the extra ingredients. Check out the artist at work in this fast-forward clip that demonstrates just how particular perfection can be:

The Kitchen reports Clark-Bojin “has made everything from Disney Princess pies to pies that are shockingly life-like portraits of celebrities like Oprah and David Bowie.” But, being dedicated to bringing the fandabulous back to pie-making, can consumers expect anything less?

For more information or a free how-to, stop by Pies are Awesome for a free tutorial. You may just create the next best edible that’s too cool to eat!

What is a beer run anyway?

If you believe, as the song says, that a beer run requires a ten, a fiver, a car, a key and a sober driver, think again. A beer run could also be a race wherein hops-based beverages are served, and where relaxation is the crown achieved before, during, and after the event.

What? Beer? At the beginning of a race? At the end, well, maybe.

But isn’t running about exercise and good health and staying in fine shape?

Not in Boerne, Texas, at least not on May 5.

This forward-thinking burg, instead of an off-putting pursuit of excellence, “is catering to the underachiever in all of us. And if that still feels exhausting” – the track is only 0.31 mile – “never fear,” NPR encourages. “There’s a coffee and doughnut break right in the middle. And the best part, you can even get a sticker for the back of your car so you can brag about your underachievement.”

Smoke breaks are also allowed.

Those who were too lazy to sign up – sorry, registration is full – aren’t left out either. The procrastinator’s prize includes a T-Shirt, a participation medal, and a bumper sticker for only $25.00.

All proceeds go to local charities, so what’s there to lose … except a car and a driver?