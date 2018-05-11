What did Mike Pence know and when did he know it?

(Slate) — On Thursday morning, Vice President Mike Pence suggested that the Mueller investigation has run its course. “In the interests of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up,” Pence said on NBC’s Today. “I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”

The timing of Pence’s call for an end to the Mueller investigation coincided with the news that the subsidiary investment arm of a firm owned by a Russian oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, had paid Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, $500,000. This news was accompanied by a series of damaging confirmations of payments to Cohen by AT&T, Novartis, and Korean Aerospace as well as news that Vekselberg’s subsidiary investment firm had purchased alt-right domain names.

Given what we know about the investigation and Pence’s role in it, the vice president is likely being considered a witness at the very least and has the high potential to be considered a subject, or even a target. Given the facts, Pence’s call for an end to the investigation should be read as a callous political ploy and perhaps as a self-interested effort to ensure that evidence of his own potentially criminal role in this scandal does not see the light of day.