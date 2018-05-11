What if Fox News reported the whole truth?

One of the big reasons I have written a weekly column for WND since my days as the founder, chairman and general counsel of Judicial Watch and now at Freedom Watch, which I also conceived of and founded, is that I had come to realize that many in the conservative, media such as Fox News, were not sufficiently educating the masses about the ever-growing cancerous corruption in America, caused primarily by the downright sleazy establishments infesting the political and legal systems.

I hope that a read of my columns and blogs over the years will not only tell the tale of our republic’s downward slide in ethics and morality, and how We the People must rise up to fix it, but also the outright contempt for the rule of law by our nation’s establishment elites. In 2009, I also wrote about this dangerous degeneration in my autobiography, “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment!” A sequel is in the works, preliminarily dubbed “Whores 2: They’re Back!” And, the political, media, lawyer and judicial whores have indeed returned with an increased vengeance.

The problem with much of the conservative media, including Fox News, is that the information spewed forth each night is massaged or censored to be politically correct and not to ruffle too many feathers. Unfortunately, the time for niceties has long since passed, as if it were ever a genuine consideration. This explains the popularity – no matter what the rabid leftist media thinks – of our President Donald Trump. The Donald, much like yours truly, does not hold back! Which president in modern American history would call judges who deserve it biased and dishonest, “rip a new one” for the corrupt Justice Department, its Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency for its Deep State uncontrolled spying, not just on the commander in chief but also millions of Americans. Certainly not Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Hussein Obama, all part of the D.C. swamp!

Let me give you just a few examples, among many others, of what I am talking about.

Back during the early days of Fox News, during the Clinton administration, it was verboten to talk on air about the likely cause of the death of White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster, someone who was very close the first lady Hillary Clinton. Foster was in effect Hillary’s right-hand man and her former partner at the Rose Law Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas. It was rumored that Vince was also Hillary’s “main squeeze” during a time when she had not totally turned her attention to the feminine gender, such as with her apparent “significant other,” Huma Abedin.

Again, this is unvarnished politically incorrect speech I am writing! Hillary’s relationship with Abedin is not just idle gossip; it explains much of what went on at the Obama State Department with all its coordinated lies and obstruction, including the tragedy at Benghazi and the resulting cover-up. The then-secretary of state and her top assistant and “loyal” significant other covered for each other. But now back to Vince Foster.

Foster met his end at Fort Marcy Park, and many thought, including the courageous CEOs Joseph Farah of WND and Christopher Ruddy of Newsmax, both my friends and colleagues, that his death was no accident. Nor was it believed to be a suicide. How Foster died was important to explain many of the Clinton scandals, including IRS-gate, Filegate and Travelgate, including the hard fact that scores of material witnesses died during the Clinton years. According to testimony in oral depositions I took of Linda Tripp and others, they believed that Foster was the one mildly ethical person in the Clinton White House. Yet, he was also the person who, given his rumored affair with Hillary, also covered for her, much like Abedin today. He thus knew where all of the bodies were buried, figuratively and perhaps actually.

When Hillary’s misdeeds came before grand juries, Foster, were he alive to tell the truth, could have likely put the “Wicked Witch of the Left” away for life, or worse.

This explains why a fully truthful and uncensored presentation of facts on Fox News would have helped the viewer fully grasp all of the potential ramifications of Foster’s death.

The same logic applies to our former “Muslim in chief,” Barack Hussein Obama. That this president was half Muslim, and fully Muslim under Shariah law, among tens of other indicia of his Islamic loyalties, helps explain his antipathy toward Jews and Israel, much less Christians, and many other pro-Islamic acts as president, including his now Trump-trashed Iranian nuclear deal. Again, Fox News barred its broadcasters from ever mentioning Obama’s Muslim roots.

And, then there was the legitimate issue of Obama’s place of birth and fraudulent birth certificate, discussion of which was also largely banned at Fox News.

More, just this week, beleaguered Fox Business Network host Charles Payne was forced to apologize for a seemingly true statement retired Gen. Tom MacInerny made about Sen. John McCain. This was in reference to the anti-Trump hate-filled dying senator opposing the confirmation of CIA director-designate Gina Haspel because she, as a career agency official, approved as a means of interrogation the torture of captured terrorists immediately after 9/11. The general had commented on McCain’s hypocrisy, wryly stating that torture apparently worked when McCain was a prisoner in the Hanoi Hilton, and that is why his military nickname is “Songbird John.”

While I am thankful that Fox News exists, and it has done much good, it does not do enough to truly educate the masses on the hard truth. Truth, and all the truth, is important for the nation to be restored to the vision of our Founding Fathers, much less to further the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of our republic.

