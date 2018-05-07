What if media pushed virtue instead of mockery?

There is just no other way to say it: “Comedian” Michelle Wolf’s presentation at the recent White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was disgusting. It hangs as a dark cloud over the beleaguered U.S. news media, heralding the willingness of media elites to use their stage to drive the quality of our nation’s discourse ever further into the gutter.

Most accounts of Wolf’s “comedy” routine have focused on her boorish insults toward Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway, both of whom sat in the audience. These remarks were in poor taste, to say the least. But they were not nearly all that was wrong with the monologue.

The presentation was rife with foul language and lewd sexual references. Someone should tell Wolf and whoever selected her that, as the Dowager Countess of Grantham from “Downton Abbey” succinctly stated, “vulgarity is no substitute for wit.”

Likewise, cruelty is a poor substitute for cleverness. Wolf actually had the audacity to try to make a joke out of abortion. Here it is, from the transcript:

“Mike Pence is also very anti-choice. He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it till you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you got to get that baby out of there.”

Does someone really think that is funny?

Wolf then went on to make a joke of the fact that Vice President Pence refuses to meet with women without his wife present. In other words, in the age of #MeToo, the WHCA’s star is scoffing at a husband who honors his wife and tends to his marriage; scoffing at a public official who exemplifies the virtues of fidelity and sexual morality.

Now, at this point my liberal friends are ready to call my hypocrite. They’re saying, “How can you complain about a comedian’s tacky speech while turning a blind eye to our vulgar president?”

The answer is: I can’t. I don’t. While I agree with many of his policy positions, I am repulsed by the many lewd and vulgar actions of President Trump. I am, at best, uninspired, and at worst, disgusted, by many of his public remarks.

I find myself, as many conservatives do, in the uncomfortable position of having supported Trump (as the best of two bad options) solely for his commitment to limited, constitutional government. At the same time, I yearn for a president who shares the conviction of former first lady Michelle Obama, who teaches her children that “the hateful language they hear from public figures on TV does not represent the true spirit of this country,” and that “when someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high.”

America must find leaders who combine a commitment to kindness, grace and humility with a commitment to our Constitution and the rule of law. We must not be content with a choice between a candidate who speaks of goodness but can’t see its reflection in our government’s design, on the one hand, and one who understands the goodness of that design but lacks personal virtue, on the other.

Sadly, instead of urging us to aim higher, the mainstream media appear to revel in mocking and sneering at the Trump administration, creating a race-to-the-bottom situation where the daily news and Twitter feeds read like a competition between warring hatemongers. Instead of Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high,” it’s a case of “when they go low, we go lower, louder and longer.”

If there is a silver lining to this cloud, it is the fact that at least some pundits are speaking out against it. Commentator Michael Gerson rightly lumped Wolf’s act and a recent speech by President Trump together as “discourse unworthy of a great country, and a sign that greatness of purpose and character is slipping away.”

The press has been referred to as “the fourth estate” due to the significance of its influence over our public discourse. This is no time for it to use a national stage to wallow in tacky jokes, vulgar language, mean-spirited insults and jaw-dropping disdain for innocent human life. This, rather, is the time for the media to remind us that eloquent rhetoric tied to virtuous goals has the capacity to unite and inspire a nation toward Goodness, Truth and Beauty. I think America is due for that reminder.