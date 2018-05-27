What if RFK survived assassin's bullet?

“What if Bobby Kennedy survived Sirhan Sirhan’s shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel on June 5, 1968?

“What if he went on to challenge Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sen. Eugene McCarthy for the Democratic presidential nomination?

“What if the eventual nominee took on Republican Richard Nixon in the fall?”

Dick Morris, a former top adviser to President Bill Clinton, posed these intriguing questions after reading the brand-new book, “On to Chicago: Rediscovering Robert F. Kennedy and the Lost Campaign of 1968” by James Rogan.

Morris counts himself among the many Americans who have long wondered how the course of history might have changed had Robert F. Kennedy survived an assassin’s bullet.

Morris — who says he’d like to “erase the memory of that terrible night in June” — says Rogan’s political thriller allows readers to go back in time and indulge the fantasy of “what might have been.”

“It stands history on its head even as it raises Bob Kennedy from the bloody kitchen floor,” declared Morris.

Rogan, a judge in the Superior Court of California and former Republican congressman from California, was a prosecutor against Morris’ former boss, Bill Clinton, in the Senate impeachment trial of 1998.

Newt Gingrich, who worked with Rogan in Congress, also recently explored RFK’s assassination in his Facebook series “What If? History That Could’ve Been.”

“Doing this show has also given me the opportunity to expand my own understanding of history,” said Gingrich.

After Gingrich posted an episode on what might have happened if Kennedy had not been assassinated in 1968, Rogan emailed his former colleague to inform Gingrich he was “about 95-percent correct” in his assessment.

“Rogan’s take during our conversation was educational for me … he answers these questions with the speculation of an informed political observer with great instincts,” said Gingrich.

Rogan will mark the 50th anniversary of RFK’s assassination with an event at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, on June 6, 2018.

“On to Chicago: Rediscovering Robert F. Kennedy and the Lost Campaign of 1968” is published by WND Books.