What if there is no solution for the CIA?

Those of us who live inside what was once Western civilization are predominately problem solvers. Yet at the base of Western civilization lies Christianity.

The reason is simple, and in our past any educated person would know. Christianity forever shifted the focus of humanity away from a myriad of arbitrarily-motivated gods (think the Greeks) that were emotionally driven to reward or punish humanity based on whatever floated their boat that particular day.

In the face of an arbitrary and chaotic world, Christianity presented a rational God, one everywhere present and knowledgeable, who had sacrificed himself for humanity. Without Christianity, science would not have been born. What would be the point? Everyone (BC) knew that the gods controlled the world on a whim!

The concept of a rational God who ran the universe in a discoverable manner meant that the world and everything around it was knowable by mere humans. Western Civilization set about discovering what that meant. The tool we developed was science.

Science today is suffering a slow, dreadful death under the tyranny of dollar-mandated results, where he who has the gold orders the scientific studies. Truth has disappeared in the funding wars. All that remains is competing propaganda, all paid for in the name of objective science.

In the beginning – the CIA

That snapshot was necessary to understand the dilemma Western governments now face with their intelligence services. The war years of 1939-45 vindicated a secret wartime service known as the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Harry Truman, the vice president, who became president on April 12, 1945, following the natural death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, was the man upon whom the decision fell. There were many differing thoughts about whether an OSS operation should become a permanent part of the U.S. government, and if so whether it should be a military or civilian operation. William Donovan (mentioned on the diagram) was part of the OSS and pushed the organizational chart shown below:

Truman originally viewed the CIA as a specialized news summary for the president and perhaps some of his executive officers. But that’s not what the OSS staffers wanted. Wartime, which was to say national survival, had a way of uniting people like nothing else. But after the war was won, things changed.

Today’s organizational charts

Org charts sometimes tell us more about an organization than we first recognize. Do you see the problem depicted in these CIA org charts? The CIA is an organization unto itself. The president is gone from all the agency’s org charts.

The picture is clear: The CIA exists by itself. Gone is its accountability to the president, the nation’s elected leader. It’s a secretly funded, secretly staffed, secretly operated world unto itself. Today we’re calling it the Deep State. Do the people purportedly running it even know what it is doing?

Recent events demonstrate that the CIA has gone well beyond a national failure. Witness its loss of the source code for its computer-hacking tools that was released into the public domain of the dark web. This is what a limitless budget and zero accountability buys you, America.

I get the Cold War thing. I was in it. It should all have been shut down after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be. The problems with today’s intelligence services, the CIA included, is that they are creatures of the human condition. Put more accurately, they are a mirror into the condition of the human soul today.

Maybe we need a State of the Soul address each year? Evil has its own will to power, and in our government it has been doing quite well for itself. So I come back to my original question: What if there is no solution for organizations like the CIA? What then? Do we let them take us wherever they will? That’s what they desire, isn’t it?

A world without God is a dangerous place. It is far more dangerous than most of us have realized. Evil by its nature is power-seeking; that power is sought to control others. Bribery, blackmail, intimidation, death. Evil opposes God at every turn. It will use any method available to enhance that opposition. Washington, D.C., today is the poster child for corruption and human depravity; the media focus tells us this, even by not telling us. Evil owns big-media; not the equipment, but the people who operate it.

It is highly counter-intuitive, but evil can only be overcome with good. This requires a government of laws, enforced equitably by good people. It requires a church that understands what Jesus purchased as the Cross. And it requires stalwart individual Christians willing to use the power God has given them. Our country knew this at its founding. We can once again discover and apply it in our wretchedly, depraved age. No one else is able to do it.

