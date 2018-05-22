Why I loved Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

If your only takeaway from the royal wedding was that Prince Harry bucked tradition to marry his half-black bride, Meghan Markle, you truly missed the bigger picture.

I’m not ashamed to admit I watched the royal wedding Saturday. Not only did we witness history in the making as far as race relations are concerned, but once the ratings are in, we’ll know just how many people around the globe were glued to their television sets to give their fawning approval to the biblical concept of marriage – one man; one woman. I’m no Alanis Morrisette, but considering the times we live in, isn’t it ironic?

I woke up Saturday morning to find my wife flipping through the TV channels in search of the Weather Channel. One of the channels she landed on had some of the coolest Rolls Royce cars I had ever seen. Some of the cars were modern and others were antique. The paint on each vehicle had a car-show finish to them that gleamed in the sunlight as they drove along one of the most beautiful scenic backdrops of landscaped greenery and stone buildings that one could imagine. I asked her to stop flipping so I could watch. It was as if the cars were models on a runway. Was this some British car show? No, it was the royal wedding. We didn’t even realize it was on; that’s how much we cared. But, to my own surprise, I quickly found myself just as intrigued by the wedding presentation as I was the cars.

To be clear, I’m not a fan of the fake monarchy thing they have going on in the U.K. I don’t dislike the family. In fact, I like Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Harry seems to be a good guy and by all accounts, a well-respected former serviceman. I’ve just never quite understood why England would spend so much of their taxpayer dollars to prop up a royal family that serves no purpose besides window dressing.

Having said that, I couldn’t help but to be grateful for the racial unity that was on display for the entire world to see. More impressively, Jesus and traditional marriage were lifted up, even though the sermons were rather soft for my taste.

As a black man and an American, I must admit that I felt a sense of pride to see Meghan Markle beautifully dressed in her wedding gown as she prepared to become a part of English royalty, the new duchess of Sussex. That’s nothing less than huge! I was pleasantly surprised to see Bishop Michael Curry speak; the black gospel choir and solo cellist, 19-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason, performed beautifully. There’s no doubt black Americans were proud to watch it.

But, if we stop there, we’ve missed it. Beyond the influence of black American culture at a British royal wedding, the Christian influence was prominent.

When my daughter was growing up we’d watch the movie “Princess Diaries,” starring Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore, over and over again. Half the time, I didn’t know what the heck I was doing as a dad. But I’d watch that movie with her because in my own clumsy way I wanted to communicate to her that she’s a princess, the child of a King, Jesus.

When I watched the royal wedding, pop-ups of the television ratings from prior weddings were shown on the bottom of the screen. Prince Charles and Princess Diana had over 750 million viewers in 1981; Prince Williams and Kate Middleton had over 2 billion viewers in 2011; and I suspect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will surpass that. What does that tell us?

Despite, the negative pushback Christians get from leftists about traditional marriage, there’s a whole world out there with little girls that still want to be a princess and boys that want to be there prince. In other words, the world still craves God’s idea for marriage, and the royal’s of Britain have proven that time and again.

Let’s be real. Their weddings are over the top ridiculous, and peasants like us could never afford them. However, as Christians it’s important that we recognize the bigger picture. It’s true that race-relations had a victory over the weekend, but it’s more important to understand that the Author of Truth that can solve the world’s biggest problems was lifted up first and foremost.