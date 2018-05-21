Schools shifting to 4-day weeks across U.S.

(NBC) — McLOUD, Okla. — In many ways Oliver Prince is your typical, happy fifth-grader. He enjoys recess, gym class and time at school on the computer.

But in one key way, he, along with the other 92 students at White Rock School in this tiny, bucolic town 50 miles east of Oklahoma City, are very different: They go to school only four days a week.

The single-school district is one of the 97 of Oklahoma’s 513 districts that have made the switch to the four-day week in recent years, citing struggles to cut their budgets and recruit high-quality teachers amid a nationwide teacher shortage and pay crisis that has had a particularly devastating effect on schools in the Sooner State.