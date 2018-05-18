Will this be what it's like when the end comes?

What would you do if the world caught on fire one day and the end was near?

Would you go to the golf course?

Would you go to church?

Would you go the beach?

Would you say a prayer and get your Bible out?

Would you act out on your most lustful and carnal desires?

Would you call upon the name of Jesus for forgiveness of your sins?

That’s what I started wondering when I saw this picture of people playing golf with a volcano erupting behind them.

It’s weird.

It’s incongruous.

It’s mankind.

Some day the world as we know it is going to end.

It’s not going to explode. All life will not perish. It will be traumatic. Some will wish they could die because of the terror and agony they face.

That’s what the Bible says. It spells it out pretty clearly. We call it the “end” – even the Bible does. But it’s not the end of the world at all.

It’s the beginning of a new one.

I wish more believers understood that. Then they might be curious about what comes next. I wrote a book about this subject called “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

That’s what it is – the end of the age, this age of insanity, confusion, lies, suffering, injustice, cruelty and terror.

Ever since I began studying the new world that’s coming, I’ve been excited about it. I personally can’t wait. I’m even willing to put up with a few years of tribulation to get there.

Do you know what the Bible says about that new world?

It’s like the one God created in the first place – like the Garden of Eden.

And doesn’t that make sense? If all things are going to be restored, they will be restored to the state of perfection – to the way God made it when He looked at His creation and declared it “good” before resting on the seventh day.

That’s what’s coming – a time when God makes everything right and His Son reigns as King of King and Lord of Lords over everything from Jerusalem.

I’ve always been surprised how few people – and I’m talking about believers – know anything about this Kingdom. It’s all over the Bible yet the subject of very few Bible studies, very few sermons, very few books and not a single movie that I ever saw.

That’s why it fascinates me so.

I love writing about it, talking about it, getting people excited about it.

It’s also an important component of the Gospel, as I’ve written recently, which means to me we’re supposed to know about it and share the Good News.

So, that’s what I’m doing.

What did Jesus call the Gospel He preached? He called it “the gospel of the kingdom.” Why do you think He called it that?

Because He preached about this world to come – and how everything would made right.

That’s a very appealing message. So, why don’t Christians share it with the world?

I think they don’t share it because they don’t know it. But it’s what I’m doing right now.

And it was this rediscovery of the Gospel of the Kingdom that I was able to write a sweeping new book called “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” which has received widespread good notices by many of the people I respect most.

I consider it to be the most important project I have ever worked on, including WorldNetDaily.com, the first-ever independent online news-gathering operation.

So, watcha gonna do when the whole looks like it’s falling apart?

Don’t play golf. Don’t loot, steal and commit mayhem. Don’t even fear.

Just rejoice!