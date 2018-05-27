Willie Nelson abruptly walks off stage, cancels show

(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) — Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson came to Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday night specifically to headline his Outlaw Music Festival, then left without ever playing or singing a single note — leaving fans confused, angry and disappointed.

Live Nation issued a press release after 11 p.m. Saturday night, saying, simply: “Due to illness, Willie Nelson was unable to play tonight at the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte. Fans are asked to please hold on to their tickets until the new date is announced.”

In a video posted Saturday night by a YouTube user named Michael Keim, the 85-year-old Nelson can be shown shuffling slowly onto the stage, picking up a guitar, setting the guitar back down, curtly whipping his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffling back off-stage.