(London Daily Mail) A California man has won more than $6million in prizes from four different lottery tickets within five months.

Antulio Mazariegos, of Southern California, purchased his latest winning California Lottery ticket from Liquor Bank in Lake Balboa, garnering him a $5million prize, state lottery officials announced on Friday.

He told KTLA that the store only had three California Black Premium Scratchers, which sell for $10 each, so he decided to buy all of them.