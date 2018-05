(Dailywire) A woman who claimed that a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper raped her after she was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, might want to rethink her story now that the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the body cam footage from the arrest.

The Texas Highway Patrol Trooper pulled over 37-year-old Sherita Dixon-Cole after she allegedly committed a traffic violation. They arrested her and took her to the Ellis County Jail, where she was formally charged with DWI. In a press statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety wrote: