(TELEGRAPH) — A young mother has been jailed for 11 years for stabbing her occasional boyfriend as they has sexual intercourse after texting him to say men should only be used as “human sacrifice”.

Zoe Adams, 19, has dressed up as a clown and put a pillow over Kieran Bewick’s head to make their encounter more exhilarating on July 29 last year, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

In what she described as an “overreaction”, she whispered, “Trust me”, to the then 17-year-old Bewick before stabbing him five times in the chest, arm and thigh with a 10-inch knife, collapsing his lung.