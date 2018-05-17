Woman finds own home on Craigslist for rent

(KKTV) Sherry Morfitt-Shumway and her wife thought their search for a rental home was over when they found a cute two-bedroom home just blocks from downtown Colorado Springs.

The house listed as “cozy” and “quaint” was well within their budget. The problem? It was never for rent at all.

Someone had made a phony listing using images of a property that did not belong to them, even going so far as to ask for hundreds of dollars in rent and a deposit.

Morfitt-Shumway and her wife are like several others in the Riverside Mobile Home Park in Fountain — they need to move out fast. The park is washing away at the base of a 30-foot cliff that leads to Fountain Creek. El Paso County has bought the land because of those landslides.