(Fox News) An Indiana woman who injected her husband with a lethal dose of heroin before smothering him with a pillow may be responsible for nine other deaths — and is suspected of serving her lover’s remains to unsuspecting neighbors at a barbecue.

Kelly M. Cochran, 34, was sentenced to 65 years in prison last month after admitting to killing her husband, Jason Cochran; but she was already serving a life sentence for killing and dismembering another lover, Chris Regan, who vanished in 2014, Indy Star reported.