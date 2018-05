(DAILY MAIL) — A woman has been stoned to death by Somalian Islamist extremist group al-Shabab, after being accused of marrying 11 men.

Shukri Abdullahi Warsame, 30, was reportedly stoned to death by masked al-Shabab fighters in a public square in Sablale town in Lower Shabelle region.

Nine of her ‘husbands’ had reportedly testified against her in an ad-hoc Sharia court, which ordered her to be stoned to death for adultery.