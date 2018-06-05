'Abject disaster': Bill Clinton in book-tour 'meltdown'

Bill Clinton’s book tour is being ridiculed as an “abject disaster” by radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, who says the media are finally stepping up to the plate to grill the former president about his sordid sexual past.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this thing is an abject disaster,” declared Tuesday on his national broadcast.

“This the kind of thing we had hoped for. This is the kind of media examination that we expected during the presidency, during the whole [Monica] Lewinsky thing and in the immediate aftermath, and it never happened.”

Monday night, Mr. Clinton doubled down on his opinion that he does not owe his former intern Monica Lewinsky a face-to-face apology for seducing her in the White House during his term.

“The suggestion was that I never apologized for what caused all the trouble for me 20 years ago,” Clinton said last night.

“I did,” he said. “I meant it then, I meant it now. I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family and to the American people before a panel of ministers in the White House, which was widely reported.”

“So I did that. I meant it then and I mean it today. I live with it all the time.”

Limbaugh said of Clinton, “The guy melts down. … He cannot handle questions from the Drive-Bys. … He seems stunned and shocked that they (the media) would even go there. Somebody really missed the keys here because we’re right smack-dab in the #MeToo movement. Bill Clinton may know it or not, but he’s been thrown under the bus. Since the Harvey Weinstein story happened, Clinton’s been thrown under the bus.”

The host said the national media’s obsession to bring down President Trump is a major reason why Clinton is now in their sights.

“Cause the one thing these people know in the Drive-Bys and everywhere else: If they’re gonna continue to focus on what they think is this kind of aberrant behavior by Trump, they cannot ignore it when they’re face-to-face to Bill Clinton. Not with Juanita Broaddrick out there reliving minute by minute when he raped her. Not when that’s going on and not with Kathleen Willey out there and all these other victims of Clinton out there.”

The former president Monday night claimed he backs the #MeToo movement, a group of women telling their stories of sexual abuse and harassment by powerful men.

“I support the #MeToo movement,” he said, adding, “It is long overdue.”

Clinton is promoting his book “The President is Missing,” a fictional thriller co-written with author James Patterson.

Neil Cavuto of the Fox Business Network said Tuesday afternoon, “Bill Clinton, after the tour for this book, might wish that he were [missing].”

Limbaugh noted it was also interesting who was not being heard from about the harassment matter.

“And that would be Hillary,” he said. “Now, assuming she is vertical and knows what’s going on here, she hasn’t weighed in on this. She hasn’t attempted to run interference. She hasn’t attempted to take some of the heat. She hasn’t attempted to lighten the load. It is amazing. It’s a book tour that’s become a disaster.”

“We sit here and we marvel at it.”

