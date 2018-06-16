Again! Trump administration moves against abortion

President Trump, since he’s taken office, has stopped American funding of abortion overseas.

His administration has argued against providing abortions to illegal aliens who demand them and against taxpayer funding of abortion-business giants.

He’s worked to protect doctors who won’t perform the procedure.

And now the White House has moved a step further, reversing a trend at the Organization of American States to liberalize abortion laws.

“There has been a recent trend in the OAS toward liberalizing abortion laws, particularly within the past five years,” explained Liberty Counsel, which monitors such developments.

“The United States and Canada debated last week over a passage in the draft resolution referring to ‘sexual and reproductive health.’ Canada tried to make it more explicit in favor of abortion, seeking to add the phrase ‘sexual and reproductive rights’ to the resolution,” the report said. “However, the United States successfully had the divisive phrase deleted altogether.”

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, said the U.S. diplomats “made a huge victory for the sanctity of human life at the recent 48th General Assembly of the Organization of American States.”

“We commend the pro-life civil society organizations that have established a solid presence at the OAS. This is a positive step toward making the womb a safe place again throughout the world,” he said.

The OAS brings together 35 independent states of the Americas and is the main forum for political, judicial and social interchange in the hemisphere.

It also recognizes 69 other countries or groups as observers.

The American Convention on Human Rights states: “Every person has the right to have his life respected. This right shall be protected by law and, in general, from the moment of conception.”

The treaty also says that every human being is a person.

Trump explained in an interview during the 2016 election what changed his mind on abortion.

“I am pro-life,” he declared.

He explained he, like other presidents before him, had changed his position.

The Organization of American States also announced within recent days its agreement to promote the participation and full inclusion of people with disabilities.