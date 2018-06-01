Al Jazeera: Peyton Manning 'confirmed' doping claims

(THE WRAP) — Al Jazeera America, the now defunct arm of the channel in the United States, says that its source for doping claims made in a 2015 documentary about performance enhancing drugs in the MLB was none other than football legend Peyton Manning.

The 2015 documentary, “The Dark Side: Secrets of the Sports Dopers,” insists that Manning and other MLB heavyweights had made use of performance enhancing drugs during their careers. Two of the players fingered in the doc, Ryan Howard and Ryan Zimmerman, filed suit against Al-Jazeera for defamation in January, 2016. Manning himself called much of the film a “total fabrication” at the time.

Now, unsealed court papers obtained by the Hollywood Reporter show that Manning, through his lawyer, former U.S. Solicitor General Ted Olson, said that much of the information was true and that critical sourcing for the documentary provided by the pharmacist Charlie Sly has been accurate.