Amazon's censorship 'masquerading as commerce'?

The sudden and unexplained disappearance from Kindle of a new book by Juanita Broaddrick, who claims Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, is raising anew questions about the online retail giant’s control of information.

“With Amazon under the spell of political extremist hate groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center, there is little question in my mind that this is impacting Amazon’s decision-making about the books and movies it sells, how they sell them and how they intentionally subvert sales,” said Joseph Farah, who has experienced censorship on at least two occasions.

“As the most important retailer in America, this has to stop. It is not only restraint of trade, it is censorship, religious bigotry and politics masquerading as commerce. Before Amazon takes over the entire world, Congress needs to look at the negative impact this highly political company, rapidly becoming a monopoly, will have on the future of free enterprise and freedom generally in America,” he said.

It was Broaddrick who drew attention in a tweet to Amazon’s censorship this week.

“Outrageous!! Was just sent this by Amazon. My book as been #1 on Kindle and selling just fine for 5 months. Formatting tool was supplied by Amazon. Publisher, Create Space, is owned by Amazon. IS AMAZON TRYING TO SILENCE MY BOOK?”

At the time, Amazon had posted a notice stating that the book, “You’d Better Put Come Ice on that: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton,” is “currently unavailable because there are significant quality issues with the source file supplied by the publisher. The publisher has been notified and we will make the book available as soon as we receive a corrected file.”

Jeff Reynolds at PJMedia reported the book had been selling briskly.

“Now, with award-winning former investigative journalist Nick Lulli, she tells her story of survival; from the assault at the hands of the future president, to the veiled threats by a seemingly complicit presidential wannabe Hillary Rodham Clinton; Broaddrick believes now is the time to set the record straight and ensure victims everywhere are believed,” he wrote.

Broaddrick, in an interview with PJMedia, questioned the timing.

“We have never been given an explanation. How does it sell 1,000 Kindle (books) with no complaints and all of a sudden it’s all wrong?”

The Amazon move against the book came shortly after Bill Clinton remarked in an interview, “Norms have changed for what you can do to somebody against their will.”

His was asked about former Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who resigned from the U.S. Senate last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I think it’s a good thing that we should all have higher standards,” Clinton said. “I think the norms have really changed in terms of, what you can do to somebody against their will, how much you can crowd their space, make them miserable at work.”

PJMedia’s Reynolds wrote that one “can reasonably question whether Clinton simply misspoke or whether he legitimately believes that doing things to women against their will used to be A-OK.”

“The lack of self-awareness, however, can take your breath away. On top of that, can we talk about PBS giving Clinton a forum to talk about the #MeToo movement in a naked attempt to assist him in rehabilitating his image? More and more people suddenly are coming to the conclusion that the Democrats have a Clinton problem.”

It’s far from the first time Amazon has been accused of targeting conservatives.

Reynolds recalled that in 2017, it was “widely reported that Amazon graciously deleted all the one-star reviews on Hillary Clinton’s campaign post-mortem, ‘What Happened’, left by people who were not confirmed to have purchased the book.”

“The same courtesy was denied to conservative author and PJ Media contributor Matt Margolis.”

Infowars reported a recent Rasmussen poll showed more than half the country now thinks Bill Clinton is a sexual predator.

Farah, founder and CEO of WND.com, WND Films and WND Books, said there have been two recent situations in which Amazon, inexplicably, has moved against conservatives.

“Currently, we have a very hot book called ‘Etched in Stone,’ written from a Christian perspective, which provides archaeological evidence that the Bible is being validated historically with discovery after discovery,” he said.

“After some media attention a week ago, Amazon labeled the book out of stock and yet has refused to place any reorders from WND Books. This is becoming a familiar pattern for us. In April and May, we had a hot movie called ’70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future,’ that went out of stock before the 70th anniversary of Israel and remained out of stock for nearly two entire months during the principal selling cycle. Amazon never reordered until after all of the 70th anniversary celebrations were over – thus depriving the movie of sales.”

SPLC, which was linked to domestic terror through an attempted mass shooting in Washington, has acknowledged Amazon has submitted to its left-wing agenda.

The word came in a recent dispute over the Religious Freedom Coalition’s ejection from the AmazonSmile program, which allows purchasers to donate a tiny fraction of their purchase to a charity.

RFC confirmed to WND it was removed because SPLC labeled it a “hate group.”

When RFC questioned Amazon about the decision, a lawyer, Ambika Kumar Doran, said there would be no explanation coming.

“Amazon relies on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Southern Poverty Law Center to determine which registered charities fall into these groups,” the lawyer wrote.

Doran explained the company excludes “organizations that engage in, support, encourage, or promote intolerance, hate, terrorism, violence, money laundering, or other illegal activities.”

“As you are likely aware, the SPLC has listed RFC on its ‘Hate Map.’ … Accordingly, RFC is not eligible to receive charitable donations from the AmazonSmile Foundation. Should you have any questions regarding the SPLC’s inclusion of RFC on its Hate Map, we encourage you to contact SPLC,” the letter said.

RFC, contrary to Amazon’s characterizations, is a nonprofit that “advocates in Washington, D.C., for the defense and preservation of America’s Christian heritage.”

It supports freedom of religious expression; freedom for pastors, priests and rabbis to preach and teach; the defense of innocent human life from conception to natural death; and traditional marriage.

The progressive agenda adopted by SPLC, however, classifies as “haters” anyone who does not submit to its pro-abortion and pro-homosexual agendas.

“Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is a radical liberal on social issues and has banned hundreds of pro-family and conservative organizations from using the Amazon Smile donation program including the American Family Association, Coral Ridge Ministries, and Christian legal defense organizations like Liberty Counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom and others. Any group that Jeff Bezos sees as ‘bigots’ (those not supporting his radical social agenda) are removed,” RFC said in a newsletter.

“Amazon Smile’s posted notice says the Religious Freedom Coalition is ‘currently not eligible to receive donations.’ That is deliberately worded to make people think that there is some financial wrong doing. The wording was chosen to do harm to organizations that Jeff Bezos does not like politically,” the newsletter charged.