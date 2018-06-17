America: Don't leave the team!

There are rumblings that the USA is going to leave the United Nations Human Rights – finally. There has been much of “the boy who called wolf,” a lot of blustering and little action.

The imminent departure is about “chronic anti-Israel bias,” which seems an exaggeration. Surely the UN represents all views and it would be unlikely to “team up” against one member, given they rarely seem to be able to agree on anything or achieve much. The power of the five original members to veto any motion, and the diversity of their views, should stop any outrageous actions. Withdrawing from the team achieves little, apart from initial headlines, and negates their opportunity to contribute.

Like most people, I come with the benefit of a significant ignorance of the issues underlying these decisions, as there are too many ancient differences, hidden agendas, backroom deals and big personalities involved for most people to be able to see the truth in these complex concerns.

Rather than leaving the team, it is time for the U.S. to step up and provide some leadership. If you have to leave, then at least explain why in a way we can understand.

Dennis Fitzgerald