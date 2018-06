(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Conservative author Ann Coulter suggested Sunday that immigrant children who are “weeping and crying” at the border after being separated from their parents are “child actors,” who have been given scripts to read as they appear on news networks.

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now,” Coulter said during an interview on the Fox News show “The Next Revolution” with Steve Hilton.

“Do not fall for it, Mr. President,” Coulter added.