Arizona lawmaker: New immigrants don't assimilate

(Capitol Media Services) A first-term Prescott lawmaker is warning that immigration “represents an existential threat to the United States” and needs to be curtailed before the country is irrevocably altered.

Republican state Rep. David Stringer said that new immigrants — especially those from non-European countries — do not assimilate as easily as those who came a century earlier.

And Stringer said the rapid influx of Hispanic children has made school integration impossible because “there aren’t enough white kids to go around,” not only because of the pure numbers of immigrants but because Anglo parents choose to either move to new areas or simply put their children in private or charter schools.