Army buying $1.5 million jet just to blow it up

Boeing 777 jetliners cost a LOT more than $1.5 million, so the purchase price that the U.S. Army negotiated seems to be an unbelievable deal.

But for the job it will do, it’s kinda high.

It’s likely to be blown up.

The WarZone reports that the jet already has nearly 35,000 flight hours and is past the end of its useful life, so it is to be used to let the Department of Homeland Security check out how the structure would respond if a terrorist’s bomb exploded.

The report said the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground said it had reached a contract agreement with Clear Sky Aviation of Tucson, Arizona, to fly the airliner, formerly a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 777-268ER, from Riyadh to Aberdeen.

The company also is going to provide four cargo sections from scrapped 747s for testing.

The documentation for the plan specified, “ATC intends to use the aircraft solely for destructive testing purposes and agrees that it will not allow the aircraft, nor any of its component parts, to be used on any other aircraft by any party.”

The jet in question was built in 1998 and has been sitting in storage in Saudi Arabia since last summer.

Whether it was airworthy, except for the obvious need to fly it to Aberdeen, hasn’t been a major concern.

But it was required to have “the complete landing gear assemblies or suitable replacement which could consist of time-expired landing gear components or fabricated steel components that would be able to safely support the aircraft and not hinder the aircraft from being repositioned to a specific location on a test pad as needed,” the report said.

The deal also allows Clear Sky to keep the two engines.

“The idea of buying an entire plane just to destroy it might seem odd, but this kind of full-scale physical testing is an important part of exploring a commercial aircraft’s vulnerabilities to terrorist attacks,” the report said.

“We don’t know what ATC has in store for HZ-AKF specifically, but it is very likely so-called ‘Least Risk Bomb Location’ (LRBL) testing. These experiments are intended to determine where the crew of an airliner can chuck a bomb if they find one and have the best chance of mitigating the explosion.”

The report explained, “Full, destructive testing has only become increasingly valuable as a means to let investigators, engineers, and scientists see firsthand what sort of damage results from different types of explosives going off in different portions of the plane. At the same time, the data can be useful for training individuals to spot certain telltale signs that point to a bombing rather than some sort of accidental malfunction.”

Another technique for testing aircraft structure designs has been to mount a jet with cameras, and deliberately crash-land it. Such tests have been done multiple times.