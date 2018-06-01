Army's '3rd arm' prototype resembles 'Aliens'-like tech

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — The U.S. Army Research Laboratory has released footage of a new “third arm” prototype for troops that shows the usefulness of exoskeletons on the battlefield.

Infantrymen have been required to “shoot, move and communicate” while carrying heavy weapons throughout history, but future conflicts are primed to lessen the load with exoskeletons. A glimpse into the future was provided this week with a video uploaded to ARL’s YouTube channel.

“It’s really falling into line with some of the new priorities that are coming from higher up in the Army now with the modernization effort,” ARL engineer Dan Baechle said Tuesday. “I think exoskeletons are explicitly mentioned in some of the priority documents from the Army. In the future, I hope that third arm, or what we learn from third arm, will lead to a fielded device that improves outcomes from the dismounted soldier. It improves lethality, it improves survivability.”