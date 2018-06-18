Audi boss arrested in diesel probe

(AFP) — Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler was arrested Monday in connection with parent company Volkswagen’s “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal, with prosecutors saying they feared he might try to suppress evidence.

The dramatic development comes a week after Munich prosecutors raided Stadler’s home after charging him with fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with cheating software to be sold to European customers.

Four police officers detained the Audi boss at his home at between 6 and 7 am, a spokesman for Munich prosecutors told AFP, saying that the arrest was justified as he is suspected of “seeking to influence witnesses or other suspects”.