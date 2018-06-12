Avenatti: Russia planting fake stories about me

(THE HILL) — The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels claims in a new interview that agents of the Russian government are attempting to plant false stories about him in U.S. news outlets.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Michael Avenatti said that two sources in the news media and a high-ranking U.S. intelligence official told him of an ongoing effort to plant damaging stories about him.

“They were trying to claim that I, too, had taken a trip to Moscow… I’ve never been to Moscow in my life, I’ve never traveled to Russia in my life,” Avenatti said Tuesday, adding that the alleged Russian agents “suggested that I had had a liaison with multiple women in Russia.”