Beach condos and hotels: Trump shows Kim video of 2 futures

See the video Trump played for Kim:

In its effort to persuade Kim Jong Un to agree to denuclearization, the White House commissioned the production of a four-minute Hollywood-style trailer that portrays the North Korean dictator at a crossroads, with two paths from which to choose that lead to drastically different futures for his nation.

Trump said he showed the video to Kim and the North Korean leader’s aides during the historic summit in Singapore June 11.

“I tell you what, he looked at that tape, he looked at that iPad. And I’m telling you they really enjoyed it, I believe,” Trump told reporters at a news conference.

The video shows the benefits of the Hermit Kingdom moving from isolation to the prosperous, high-tech modern world, juxtaposed with an alternative, a montage of American war planes and missiles attacking North Korean cities.

The billionaire real-estate developer Trump said he emphasized to Kim the possibilities a North Korean tourist industry could afford.

“They have great beaches!” Trump exclaimed.

“So I said, ‘Boy, look at that beach. Wouldn’t that make a great condo,” said the president.

“I said, ‘Instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there.’ Think of it from a real estate perspective.”

The video’s narrator says, amid images of Kim, that of the 7 billion people on the planet, “only a small number will leave a lasting impact.”

“And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.”

The narrator says a “new world can begin today, one of friendship, respect and goodwill.”

Referring to Kim, the narrator asks: “Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people? Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life, or isolation? Which path will be chosen?”

The Washington Post reported that when the video was played to reporters, with a Korean-language narration, some assumed they were watching one of Pyongyang’s infamous propaganda films.