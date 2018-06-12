Biden confronted at book-signing about groping women

Joe Biden, the vice president under Barack Obama, was not expecting to get questioned about groping women over the weekend as he continued his book tour, but that’s exactly what happened.

During a stop in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, a man in the second row of the Grand Opera House stood up and asked Biden:

“What about the girls you molested on C-Span at the Senate swearing in?”

The audience erupted into loud booing with some calling the questioner a “scumbag.”

The man responded: “He did it! Let him answer … Answer the question … You’re not gonna answer the question?”

For his part, Biden was able to quiet the crowd when he stated, “This is not Trump world.”

The heckler was escorted from the event by security.

The Journal News of Wilmington noted: “Otherwise Biden’s American Promise Tour, which revolved around his book ‘Promise me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose,’ was a lovefest between the longtime Delaware senator and his peeps.”