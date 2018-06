(NTK NETWORK) — President Bill Clinton’s new interview with PBS NewsHour, which aired last week, featured some shocking, and strikingly tone-deaf, comments from the former president about sexual harassment and assault, including his opinion that “what you can do to someone against their will” has changed.

The New York Times’ Alex Burns tweeted an excerpt from a RealClearPolitics article, which quoted Clinton’s PBS interview.

Clinton’s comments seem to suggest that he believes there was a time in which doing anything against someone’s will was acceptable or normal.