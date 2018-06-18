Bill Clinton still ignoring paternity-test calls from 'son'

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Danney Williams, 32, is still hoping Bill Clinton will take a paternity test that will prove he is the Dad who never acknowledged him.

On Sunday he retweeted several Father’s Day suggestions to Clinton to resolve the paternity issue that has been Williams’ lifelong quest.

Even though you abandoned me and only took care of Chelsea, I still want to thank you for giving me life. Happy Father’s Day @billclinton. pic.twitter.com/EMKla9lPM1 — Danney Williams (@danney_williams) June 18, 2017

On this Father’s Day, have you thought about taking a paternity test? In doing so, one of two things will happen: 1. Finally legitimize & acknowledge your son @danney_williams. OR 2. Put the rumors to rest forever.#BillClintonSon #ClintonKid https://t.co/KXZl0AZpz0 — Right 🇺🇸 Chick (@needmorejava) June 17, 2018

Williams made an emotional plea to Clinton intern Monica Lewinsky to turn over her famous blue dress that reportedly contained a sample of the former president’s genetic material. He also pleaded with then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to intercede on his behalf.

“I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to my step-mom, Hillary Clinton,” Williams said. “She has the power to have Bill Clinton provide a DNA sample. I heard Hillary say she spent her life helping children. If black lives truly matter to her, why not mine? Why don’t you care about me, Hillary? Are you embarrassed about me? Hillary, are you ashamed of me? I am black, I am real.”

In 2016, YouTube temporarily suspended Williams’ account after he posted a video on the story of his quest. It was reinstated after protests. The video has been viewed millions of times.