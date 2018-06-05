Billionaire donor David Koch to retire

(CNBC) — Billionaire industrialist, donor and political activist David Koch will retire from his roles at Koch Industries and other Koch-affiliated groups due to health reasons, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC on Tuesday.

Koch, 78, and his older brother, Charles, are the key drivers behind a juggernaut political network that has often favored conservative and libertarian politicians and policies, such as tax cuts. His political legacy includes activism in support of free-market initiatives such as eliminating trade barriers between countries and easing regulations on industry.

David Koch, executive vice president at Koch Industries, will become director emeritus.