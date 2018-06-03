Birthday girl's

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A reporter from the local newspaper was interviewing a 103-year-old great-grandmother during her birthday celebration.

“And what do you think is the best thing about being 103?” the reporter asked.

“No peer pressure,” replied the birthday girl.

