Book of the decade, 'Disinformation' – $4.95 today only!

“Fake news.” It’s one of the most-used phrases in today’s America. So divided is the country, and so deceitful and delusional its politicians, media, universities and ruling elites, that many Americans have trouble separating accurate information from misinformation from intentionally planted lies disguised as truth – disinformation.

Moreover, even larger and more troubling questions loom over America. Millions of citizens, shaken to their core during the seemingly never-ending outrages of the Obama administration, are still asking questions like: Why has outright Marxism increasingly taken root in America, especially in her universities? Why has Islamic radicalism and terrorism burst aflame after a long period of apparent quiescence? And perhaps most important, why do so many Americans – including even former President Obama – seem to hate their own country today?

Like the solution to a giant jigsaw puzzle lacking one crucial piece, one blockbuster book – written by the highest-ranking spy chief ever to defect to America from the Soviet bloc – provides the missing piece of the puzzle that makes the dizzying chaos of the modern world finally understandable.

The author, Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, is living under deep cover in the United States due to ongoing assassination threats, but he is speaking out – one more time.

The last time he spoke out, a quarter century ago in his international bestseller “Red Horizons,” Pacepa exposed the massive crimes and corruption of his former boss, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, giving the dictator a nervous breakdown and inspiring him to send assassination squads to the U.S. to find his former spy chief and kill him. They failed. On Christmas Day 1989, Ceausescu was executed by his own people at the end of a trial whose accusations came almost word-for-word out of “Red Horizons.” President Ronald Reagan (seen below holding Pacepa’s “Red Horizons”) reportedly referred to it as “my bible for dealing with dictators.”

Today, the man credited by the CIA as the only person in the Western world who single-handedly demolished an entire enemy espionage service – the one he himself managed – is now taking aim at an even bigger target: the exotic, widely misunderstood but still astonishingly influential realm of disinformation.

Within the pages of “Disinformation,” Pacepa, along with his co-author, historian and law professor Ronald Rychlak, expose some of the most consequential yet largely unknown disinformation campaigns of our lifetime. Campaigns that have secretly changed the lives of Americans in profound ways.

To begin with, Pacepa and Rychlak reveal that the Soviet Union’s immense intelligence apparatus, unlike other nations’ spy establishments, was not primarily focused on spying and gathering intel. Instead, the communist bloc intelligence services, including the Russian KGB and the Romanian DIE headed by Pacepa, were much more preoccupied with rewriting history, manufacturing lies, deception and false documents, turning one religion against another, defaming the noblest people and glorifying the worst, and – perhaps most importantly – with planting an endless barrage of false, perverse, anti-American disinformation into the liberal Western news media.

And the disinformation continues right on into the present day – indeed it is one of most crucial, though little understood, reasons America is at war with itself.

By its very nature, a disinformation campaign can work only if the seemingly independent Western press accepts intentionally fabricated lies and presents them to the public as truth. Thus, Pacepa and Rychlak document how the U.S. “mainstream media’s” enduring sympathy for all things liberal-left has made it vulnerable to – indeed, the prime carrier of – civilization-transforming campaigns of lying, defamation and historical revisionism that turn reality on its head.

In “Disinformation,” you’ll discover:

How destroying the reputation of good leaders has been developed into a high art and science.

How Pope Pius XII – a generation ago the world’s most high-profile Christian leader, who personally saved countless Jews from Hitler’s Holocaust – was transformed, through the magic of disinformation, into a Nazi sympathizer.

How Christianity and Judaism have been targeted for constant denigration and defamation through an ongoing campaign of disinformation.

How the Soviet bloc planted 4,000 agents of influence in the Islamic world, armed with hundreds of thousands of copies of the most infamous anti-Semitic book in history, to fan the flames of ancient Arab resentments against the U.S. and Israel and sow the seeds of anti-Semitism that would later bloom in the form of violence and terror toward Jews and Christians.

How the defamatory attacks on American soldiers John Kerry made before Congress upon his return from Vietnam – charges later discredited and repudiated – were identical to a contemporaneous KGB disinformation campaign concocted to turn Americans against their own leaders.

How supposedly respectable institutions like the World Council of Churches have long been infiltrated and controlled by Russian intelligence.

How much of the world came to believe that the U.S. government itself masterminded the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

How the Soviet Union has been transformed into the first intelligence dictatorship in history.

How disinformation, which was given a giant boost during the administration of Barack Obama, remains a powerful engine in the ongoing socialist transformation of America.

All this and much more is meticulously documented in “Disinformation,” with the credibility of an eyewitness who was not only there, but actively involved as a Soviet bloc spy chief – who, thanks to a crisis of conscience, “left the dark side” and came to America to help shine a light on the greatest source of political evil of the modern age.

“Disinformation,” says R. James Woolsey, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, “will change the way you look at intelligence, foreign affairs, the press, and much else besides.”

