(CBC News) A 12-year-old boy’s dislike of salad prompted not one, but two 911 calls that Halifax RCMP used as a teaching moment.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP responded to a 911 call from the boy who said one of his parents made a salad he didn’t like.

However, before police arrived, the kid called 911 a second time asking when police would get there — and reiterated how much he disliked salad.