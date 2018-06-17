Bum's rush

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The bum approached the well-dressed man.

“Say, pal, could you spare ten bucks for a soft drink?”

“Ten dollars!” the man exclaimed. “Listen my dear fellow, not even in this city will you find a place that charges so much for a soda.”

“I know,” said the panhandler, “but it’s my girlfriend’s birthday and I wanted to knock off early.”

