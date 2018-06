(CBN) — Chick-fil-A has come under fire in the past for firmly standing behind its Christian values, but now the internet is singing its praises for the actions of an employee that were caught on camera.

Last week a video surfaced of a Chick-fil-A employee chasing a car down the street after a customer forgot their order in the drive-thru. The post quickly went viral with over three million views and made local news headlines.

The 19-year-old worker, Jared Wilson, told WTVR CBS 6 that it was what “we were expected to do,” but it was “by no means an everyday occurrence.”