College gets new $280K-per-year diversity officer

(COLLEGE FIX) — The University of Florida recently hired a new diversity official to oversee its campus diversity initiatives, a position that will cost the public university $280,000 per year.

Antonio Farias will assume the position of chief diversity officer at the school this July, according to a recent press release from the university.

Farias, “currently vice president for equity and inclusion/Title IX officer at Wesleyan University,” according to the school, “will hold a cabinet-level spot while overseeing universitywide efforts to advance equity, diversity and inclusion, and establish a new standard of inclusive excellence.”