College refers pregnant students to 'abortion services'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Students at Northwestern University are accusing the school of failing to inform pregnant students about pro-life options by only referring students to abortion clinics.

Northwestern students who believe they may be pregnant are referred to a resource sheet that lists abortion clinics and clinics that provide abortion referrals, yet not one of the recommended clinics touts prenatal care.

The “Sexual Health and Resources for Northwestern Students” guide is published by the school’s Center for Awareness, Response, and Education (CARE), which describes itself as as an resource center for survivors of sexual assault and violence.