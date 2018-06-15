Comey: Nothing in IG report 'makes me think we did the wrong thing'

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey said he acted appropriately in his handling of the Clinton email investigation, disagreeing with some conclusions in the lengthy report the Justice Department inspector general’s office released Thursday.

“Nothing in the inspector general’s report makes me think we did the wrong thing,” Comey wrote in an op-ed published by The New York Times.

“The inspector general’s team went through the FBI’s work with a microscope and found no evidence that bias or improper motivation affected the investigation, which I know was done competently, honestly and independently,” Comey wrote.