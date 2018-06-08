Comey report release date announced

(New York Post) President Trump will get an extra present on his birthday next Thursday — but it remains unclear if it will be what he was hoping for.

The Justice Department told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that its report on ex-FBI director James Comey and the bureau’s probe into Hillary Clinton will be released on June 14 — the president’s 72nd birthday.

Trump, who has been pushing the line that the feds illegally spied on his campaign — an allegation he calls “SPYGATE” on Twitter — hopes the report will conclude that Comey and the FBI acted improperly to hurt his campaign.