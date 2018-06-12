Contract with abortionist to dispose of remains cut off

Abortion in America truly is a huge industry: Hundreds of millions of dollars are involved, thousands of abortionists, millions of abortions.

And so like other big industries, it depends on outside factors. In the case of abortions, the businesses depend on a legal and approved means to dispose of the human remains.

Without that, there’s trouble.

And that’s apparently what’s facing a group called AbortionClinicsOnline.org, a late-term abortion business owned by LeRoy Carhart in Bethesda, Maryland.

It developed when officials at the pro-life Operation Rescue asked supporters to contact Biomedical Waste Services Inc., and ask the managers there to withdraw from their contract to provide that human remains disposal service.

Operation Rescue announced, “And contact they did!”

“As a result, within minutes of releasing the article, Operation Rescue was contacted by Trey Krell, general manager for Biomedical Waste Services, Inc., which had contracted to provide services for ACO,” the organization announced.

“By early afternoon, Krell had sent OR a copy of a letter dated June 5, 2018, addressed to Carhart’s wife, Mary, notifying ACO that Biomedical Waste Services, Inc. was terminating services effective immediately.”

Krell also told OR that other contracts with abortion businesses also had been “closed.”

“We really appreciate and thank Mr. Krell for doing the right thing by severing business ties with Carhart, ACO, and other abortion businesses,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue. “We especially appreciate all our supporters who took the time to call and e-mail. This is really your victory! Thank you!”

OR reported its original report is being removed from the web, in order to not generate further comments to Krell and his company.

“We remain watchful and are praying that no other disposal business will contract with Carhart, ACO, or any other abortion facility in Maryland,” said Newman. “But if they do, we know our amazing supporters can once again be counted on to jump into action! We appreciate you all more than you know.”

The industry’s vulnerability to its human remains disposal issue long has been known. Seven years ago, Ryder System, Inc., one of the nation’s leading truck leasing companies, notified the Campaign to Stop Stericycle that the corporate giant no longer will allow medical waste disposal company Stericycle to use its trucks to service abortion clinics.

Campaign to Stop Stericycle director Michael Marcavage, also the leader of Repent America, said Ryder’s decision back then was a “blessing.”

“This is another victory for the cause of the unborn and Ryder’s decision to distance itself from Stericycle’s involvement with the abortion industry is another step towards ending Stericycle’s facilitation of the abortion holocaust,” Marcavage declared.

Penske earlier had made a similar announcement.

And just two years ago, a judge refused Stericycle’s demand that speech restrictions be created to halt the campaign publicizing its human remains disposal business.

The request, according to the Thomas More Society, which represents Created Equal and its director, Mark Harrington, was “intended to stifle their First Amendment protected message that Stericycle is ‘enabling’ abortion giant Planned Parenthood to kill preborn children.”