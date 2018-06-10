Ctrl+Alt+Del

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A chemical engineer, a mechanical engineer, and a computer scientist are on a road trip when all of a sudden their car breaks down.

They pull over to the side of the road and start hypothesizing what is wrong.

The chemical engineer says, “It’s probably something wrong with the catalytic converter.”

“No,” says the mechanical engineer, “It’s probably something wrong with the engine.”

The computer scientist says, “Not sure, but let’s get out, get back in, and see if it starts.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



