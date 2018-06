(Evening Standard) This is the terrifying moment a cyclist pulled an enormous ‘zombie-killer’ knife on a driver in broad daylight in south London.

The terrifying dashcam footage shows a blue Volkswagen drive out into London Road, Croydon, forcing a cyclist to swerve to avoid being hit.

With the car stuck in a line of traffic and unable to move, the enraged cyclist pulls a massive blade out and launches a frenzied attack.