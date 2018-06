(NEW YORK POST) — A Trump supporter tried disrupting a performance of the Robert De Niro-directed “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” on Saturday — standing up during the curtain call and displaying a “Keep America Great!” flag toward the audience.

“The times we live in,” tweeted audience member Joe Del Vicario, along with a pic showing the Broadway protest.

“At the end of [the performance], a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has,” Del Vicario explained. “He was escorted shortly after.”