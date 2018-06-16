Deleting your online DNA data is brutally difficult

(Bloomberg) In the name of journalism, I have spit into a lot of test tubes.

I’ve sent samples of my saliva to Ancestry and 23andMe Inc. to find out about my heritage; mailed my spit to Helix for insight into my athletic ability, diet and sleep patterns; and uploaded my DNA to the website of a startup that said it could craft a skin care routine genetically optimized to give me perfect skin.

Overall, I’ve shared my genetic information with nearly a dozen companies. You might call me an oversharer.

I’m not alone. The direct-to-consumer genetic-testing industry has grown from some $15 million in sales in 2010 to more than $99 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $310 million by 2022, according to one industry estimate.