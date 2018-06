(Los Angeles Times) — Democrats in California appeared poised Tuesday night to avoid getting shut out of key congressional races for the November election, the most pressing risk they faced as they seek to retake control of the House.

With most precincts reporting, Democrats seemed to have captured second place in the contests where the threat was most acute.

The party’s wide, boisterous field of candidates could have locked them out of multiple races because of the state’s unique primary, which advances the two candidates with the most votes regardless of party.